KM Mani was admitted to the hospital for the past week following a respiratory-related illness. He had been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for many years

Pioneer of modern Kerala politics, Congress leader KM Mani passed away at the age of 86 in Kochi on Tuesday. Mani was admitted to the hospital for the past week following a respiratory-related condition. He had been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for many years and had acute chest infection problem.

Mani was the chairman of Kerala Congress (M) that had its support base mainly among Christian voters in the region of Central Travancore, and around the areas of Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts. He was the longest serving member of the state’s Legislative Assembly and represented his hometown constituency Pala since 1965.

The Kerala Congress leader, who had won his debut election in 1965 left the Congress party in the 60s due to differences with its leadership. he first joined the state cabinet in 1975, in the then government led by CPI leader C Achutha Menon.

Mani remained in the state cabinet through the 1970s where he was handling portfolios of the home ministry as well as finance minister. In 1979, he was overlooked for the post of chief minister, as CH Mohammad Koya had become the chief minister in the same year, who was the leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) an ally of the Congress.

The phase of the 80s and 90s were difficult times for the Mani as his party split several times. Though it wasn’t a new thing as factional feuds were trademarked as the identity of Kerala Congress.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More