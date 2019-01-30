The Kerala Police on Tuesday filed a case against OM George under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The statement of the victim and her family have also been recorded.

Police registered a case against Congress committee member of Wayanand district OM George for sexually assaulting a tribal girl for two years who was just 17 years old. The case against OM George was filed based on the complaint filed by the minor girl against the former panchayat president. As per the police, OM George had been purportedly sexually harassing the girl for at least two years.

Reports mentioned that the victim and her family were working as servants at OM George’s house. The incident came to the notice of authorities when the girl attempted suicide last week. She narrated her agony to her parents who then approached the police.

#UPDATE: Congress suspends DCC member OM George from primary membership of the party. https://t.co/eqgb0LVfZ6 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2019

The police had provided security to the girl and her family. They have arranged psychologists for the counselling of the victim and as well as for her family too. Wayanand district has the largest tribal populations in Kerela. The district police chief, R. Karuppaswamy stated that 7 to 8 sexual assault cases against children were reported and this trend is a big threat.

The Latest update, in this case, is that Congress has suspended OM George from the primary membership of the grand old party.

