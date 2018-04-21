A Kerala’s Session’s Court has awarded a death sentence to former CPI(M) local secretary R Baiju in Divakaran murder case. Baiju, who is the 6th accused in the case, was the former local secretary of the party in Cherthala region. The 5 other accused in the case have also been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court last week. Initially, the police didn't register Baiju’s name in the charge sheet, but it was only after a series of protests and strike led by the Congress, his name was added to the list of accused.

In a major turn of events, a session court in Kerala today awarded the death sentence to a former local CPI(M) leader, R Baiju, who was found guilty in the case pertaining to the murder of Congress party activists in 2009. Notably, Baiju was the sixth convict whose case was only pending before the court. The other five accused named, V Sujith alias Manju, 38 ; S Sathish Kumar alias Kannan, 38; V Praveen, 32; M Benny, 45; N Sethukumar 45; and R Baiju, 45; were already given life imprisonment by the judicature last week.

According to the prosecution report, K S Divakaran (56) who was a coir worker was attacked in November 2009 following a tussle over the sale of coir rugs. Divakaran, who sustained serious injuries to the head, succumbed on December 9, 2009 in a local hospital. He was admitted to Cherthala hospital first and then was later moved to Kottayam Medical College. Not only that, the report also revealed that during the attack, Divakaran’s son Dileep and his wife Rashmi was also injured while trying to resolve the issue.

As per the police investigation, Baiju along with other members went to Divakaran’s house to sell a coir made product as a part of the scheme that was rolled out by the then ruling Left government. But, the deceased repeatedly refused to buy the product due to its sky-high price. The CPI (M) workers then dropped the product at Divakaran’s doorstep, before leaving his house. The issue later became a subject of a scuffle between Divakaran’s son Dileep and the CPI(M) leader.

Notably, Baiju’s name was not included in the charge sheet by the police when they first registered the case against the CPI (M) men. It was only after the widespread protests and rallies across the state by the Congress, Baiju name was added as a sixth accused. After his name appeared on the charge sheet, Baiju was immediately removed as a secretary by the head of the party.

