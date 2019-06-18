Son of Kerala CPM chief, Benoy Kodiyeri has been booked by Mumbai police on charges of rape and cheating filed by a woman complainant. According to the complainant, the accused sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage.

The complainant is also claiming that she has a child from her relationship with the accused. Based on the complaint, the man has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape). The woman has claimed that she met the son of the CPM leader in Dubai some years back when she used to work there as a bar dancer.

The accused got into a relationship with the woman during his frequent visits to the dance bar and promised to marry her that time. Since 2010, she claimed to be living in a rented flat in Andheri where the man used to regularly visit her.

It was only last year, that she came to know that the accused was already married, post which their relationship suffered. Responding to the allegations, Benoy Kodiyeri has told media that the woman was trying to blackmail him for Rs 5 crore for six months. He although accepted knowing the woman.

