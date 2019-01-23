Kerala fishing boat missing case: The Kerala Police is waiting for the passengers of the fishing boat to arrive in the country and are likely to question them regarding the involvement of suspected human trafficking racket. The Indian Express reported that the smugglers were charging between Rs 120,000 and Rs 300,000 per person to send them to New Zealand.

Kerala fishing boat missing case: A fishing boat from Kerala, with more than 100 Indian nationals on board, has gone missing in the rough Arabian Sea and the Coast Guard and the Indian Navy personnel have been pressed into service to trace the passengers. The boat was carrying passengers from New Delhi and Tamil Nadu and it had set sail from Kerala’s Munambam harbour on January 12, 2019, reports said.

The ill-fated boat’s destination and the condition of its passengers are still unknown while the Kerala Police suspect the missing boat was heading to New Zealand with more than 200 illegal immigrants including women and children.

The police have recovered more than 70 bags and around 20 identification documents abandoned by the migrants which suggest the boat was overcrowded.

Though New Zealand’s department of immigration has not issued any statement on the missing boat, it has remained vigilant to any possible venture. On their arrival, the migrants may be detained for at least six months by the New Zealand government. At the same time, the Kerala Police is also looking for the passengers of the boat and may question them on their arrival regarding the involvement of suspected human trafficking racket.

Currently, officers are questioning 19 people who said they decided against boarding the boat. According to a report published by the Indian Express, the smugglers were charging between Rs 120,000 and Rs 300,000 per person to send them to New Zealand.

According to reports, Kerala’s Munambam harbour has become a hub for illegal human trafficking.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More