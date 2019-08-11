57 people died and around 1.66 lakh people have been displaced due to floods in Kerala. The worst-hit districts including Kozhikode and Wayanad. The state government has set up around 900 relief camps in which around 25,000 have been shifted.

At least 57 people died and around 1.66 lakh people displaced over the last two days due to floods in Kerala. Over 100,000 people have been shifted to relief camps. Out of 57, 22 killed in worst-hit district Kozhikode and Malappuram. In Wayanad, the death toll has reached to 9. In around 988 relief camps, more than 25,000 persons have been shifted to camps in Wayanad alone.

Many people are feared trapped under debris due to landslides in Wayanad and Malappuram districts and the rescue operations are underway. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in eight districts.

Meanwhile, officials have said the flight operations will resume from the Cochin International Airport on Sunday noon. The operations were suspended on Thursday due to waterlogging. Around 23 trains were cancelled fully and five parts in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might visit his flood-ravaged constituency of Wayanad on August 11.

The situation in Karnataka is no more different as the floods ravaged South India have been merged with heavy rainfall. In Karnataka, the death toll rose to 26. CM BS Yediyuraapa has visited several areas. He had also conducted an aerial survey on Friday. As per officials, the loss caused by the floods pegged at Rs 6,000 crore. CM Yediyurappa has said that his government has sought around 3,000 crore relief from the Centre.

In Maharashtra, around 29 people have died and over 4 lakh have been evacuated due to the floods. The death toll has reached to 12 in Sangli district when a boat capsize incident occurred.

In Gujarat, 19 people have been killed in rain-related incidents. The MeT department has said the state has received 77.80 percent of annual average rainfall.

