The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s official website has been hacked by the Kerala Cyber Warriors on Friday and a recipe, say reports. The official website of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha www.abhm.org.in displays a recipe to make Kerala Spicy Nadan Beef Curry. With the beef curry recipe video, hackers also responded to Hindu Mahasabha’s leader Chakrapani Maharaj saying, “We respect people for their character and not for their food habits.”

A few days ago, the self-styled godman, Chakrapani Maharaj had said because of few people, who kill cows and exhibit in shops, many innocent people died in the floods. He had also said that government should help only who do not consume beef in Kerala.

“Those people who were eating cow meat in Kerala until now-they used to cut up the cow and present it, they used to tease the environment and those who consider the cow sacred. They used to cut up cows and eat it and distribute it. The way they insulted the cow and killed it, this is the consequence of Kerala floods,” said Chakrapani Maharaj.

The Hindu Mahasabha leader added that innocents have been affected in Kerala because of some peoples misdeeds. Those who eat cow meat or are involved in the killing of cows, they should not be given any relief.

