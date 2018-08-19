The India Army on Sunday shared a tweet against a video that is spreading fake news and information about the rescue and relief efforts done by force in Kerala. The ADG PI, through a tweet, requested people to not to forward or share the disinformation about the Indian Army on WhatsApp.
In a Tweet, Indian Army Additional Director General (ADG) said, “Imposter wearing Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation about rescue and relief efforts. Every effort by all and #IndianArmy aimed to overcome this terrifying human tragedy. Forward disinformation about #IndianArmy on WhatsApp +917290028579. We are at the Kerala floods.”
In another Tweet, ADG Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) said that the Indian Army is aimed at overcoming the tragedy in Kerala, where hundreds of people have died and thousands have been dislocated.