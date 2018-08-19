The Indian Army ADG Public Information on Sunday shared a post saying an impostor wearing Army's uniform in a video has been spreading disinformation about rescue and relief efforts. The ADG urged people to not share or forward such messages on WhatsApp and social media platforms as such information and videos are fake.

The India Army on Sunday shared a tweet against a video that is spreading fake news and information about the rescue and relief efforts done by force in Kerala. The ADG PI, through a tweet, requested people to not to forward or share the disinformation about the Indian Army on WhatsApp.

In a Tweet, Indian Army Additional Director General (ADG) said, “Imposter wearing Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation about rescue and relief efforts. Every effort by all and #IndianArmy aimed to overcome this terrifying human tragedy. Forward disinformation about #IndianArmy on WhatsApp +917290028579. We are at the Kerala floods.”

Imposter wearing Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation about rescue & relief efforts. Every effort by all & #IndianArmy aimed to overcome this terrifying human tragedy.Forward disinformation about #IndianArmy on WhatsApp +917290028579. We are at it #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/ncUR7tCkZW — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 19, 2018

In another Tweet, ADG Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) said that the Indian Army is aimed at overcoming the tragedy in Kerala, where hundreds of people have died and thousands have been dislocated.

#KeralaFloods2018 A joint rescue operation launched by personnel from the #DograRegiment of the #IndianArmy & Karnataka Civil Defence volunteers. Around 50 people rescued from their homes in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district.We are at it. #OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/Mm6pORPchf — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 19, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More