Over 50 people died and lakhs have been displaced due to heavy rainfall. Around 5375 NDRF teams have been deployed for the rescue and relief operations. Along with NDRF, several columns of Army, Navy, Air Force, and SDRF teams have been pressed. The teams have rescued over 42,000 people in several states including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.
In Kerala, incessant rains continued to wreak havoc as the death toll touched 35. Rail and air transport were hit due to waterlogging and around over 20 trains were canceled and educational institutions were shut. Districts like Wayanad and Malappuram are the most affected. Over 700 relief camps have been opened across the state.
In Karnataka, the death toll has increased to 16. The heavy rainfall has left destruction in several districts including Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Raichur, Yadgiri, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur. CM Yediyurappa had reviewed the situation in the state. He had visited the flood-affected areas.
In Maharashtra, over 2 lakh people were affected due to the devasting floods. Tye death toll has reached to 29. The areas including Kolhapur and Sangli were the most affected. In Kolhapur, around 18 villages are completely submerged into waters. In Sangli alone, 28 villages surrounded by water. The NH4 Mumbai-Bengaluru was shut down due to landslides. Thousands of vehicles were stranded.
In Tamil Nadu, the death toll has reached to 5. Indian Air Force has been pressed into service for the rescue operations. Over 400 people have been rescued so far. The IAF have arranged food to the people through helicopters. Chief Minister K Palaniswami has also announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the victims’ families.