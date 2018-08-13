Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac lashed out at the ruling dispensation on Monday, August 13 saying that Centre's Rs 100 crore flood relief fund is too less to get away with the disaster in the state. Meanwhile, incessant rains in the state have claimed 37 lives and have left many displaced.

As monsoon fury killed 37 people and displaced 101,000 people in Kerala, state’s Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Monday, August 13, hit out at the Centre’s Rs 100 crore flood relief fund claiming that it is drop in the ocean and the state has endured a major loss of more than Rs 8,000 crore. Perennial showers over the past 4 days in the state have left many people displaced who now has been shifted to 1,026 relief camps.

His criticism comes after the ruling dispensation announced an immediate relief of additional Rs. 100 crore to the state. According to a report published by the livemint.com, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had demanded 1,120 crores as immediate relief in a petition on Sunday.

Hitting out at the Centre, Issac said that the total loss of floods to the state was around ₹8000 crores. Immediate relief and rectification expenditure to the state is around ₹3000. but the Centre has only granted Rs 100.

He further added that the Centre must understand the gravity of the situation and a much larger amount must be provided to the state as Kerala is facing the worst calamity in its history.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association has offered free medical check-ups for flood victims. Adding to the External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said that passports damaged in Kerala floods will be replaced free of cost.

