Kerala floods: As Kerala face the worst flood of the century, several Indian states have pitched in for help and extended aid to the flood-hit state. Apart from help being extended by the Centre and other states, Sikh volunteers from a UK based philanthropist group, Khalsa Aid International have also extended help for Kerala. Several volunteers from the UK based group have arrived in Kochi and will be preparing langar (community meal) for the people. According to reports, a number of volunteers who have now arrived in Kochi will be distributing langar service to around 2000 people.

Our volunteers are providing hot food for over 2000 people affected by the #KeralaFloods ! We will be setting up another food kitchen too. To DONATE: https://t.co/nMriBluzXr@CMOKerala @thetribunechd @theindianexpres pic.twitter.com/Ps2F31lFKw — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) August 18, 2018

In order to play their bit for the flood victims in Kerala, the Indian wing of the Khalsa aid, has collaborated with Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha to provide langar service for the flood victims. Volunteers of the group have set up their kitchen to cook the community meal for people in the flood-hit regions and will be feeding more than 2000 people in this hour of tragedy.

Kerala is facing the worst floods of the century, as the disaster have immensely the normal lives of the people. Several roads, railways tracks have been washed away by the floods in the region, creating trouble for thousands of people. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought continues help from the Centre to launch relief operations and evacuate or provide basic necessity to the people in the flood affected region.

Volunteers of the Khalsa aid group and Gurdwara members are funding from their own pocket to prepare langar. However, they have also asked people to pitch in for the initiative.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took the aerial survey of the flood-hit state ordered an immediate relief of Rs 500 crore and assured the state for all possible help. Meanwhile, UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has also extended help for the flood-hit state. Going by reports, UAE PM have ordered to constitute a group to cater services to people in the flood-affected region.

