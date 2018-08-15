Kerala floods: The Kochi airport has suspended operations till Saturday afternoon following flooding of the runway. Kerala continues to reel under heavy floods due to rains with many districts on red alert. Tourists visiting have been asked to stay away from the popular hill station of Munnar in Idukki district. Munnar remained flooded on Tuesday. Except for official vehicles, no other vehicles are allowed to enter the town.

As Kerala continues to reel under heavy floods due to rains, the Kochi airport has suspended all flight operations til Saturday afternoon following flooding of its runways and the parking area. Flights are being diverted to other airports. Apart from flights train services have also been affected with many being reported delayed and cancelled.

“Kochi airport operations temporarily suspended till 18th Saturday 2 PM since the inflow of water is still on a rising trend. We are working hard to drain out the stormwater,” an airport official was quoted as saying.

The heavy rainfall, which has forced the state to cancel the upcoming Onam celebrations and divert the fund towards relief and reconstruction, continues to lash the northern part of the state.

The government has already sounded the red alert with the death toll reaching 42 since August 8. The monsoon in Kerala has turned out to be the worst since almost a century.

Tourists visiting have been asked to stay away from the popular hill station of Munnar in Idukki district. Munnar remained flooded on Tuesday. Except for official vehicles, no other vehicles are allowed to enter the town.

People have also been asked not to head towards the hill shrine of Sabarimala as the water level in the rain-fed Pampa river rose.

With almost all rivers continuing to swell, landslides and flooding continue to be reported from several districts of the state including Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Malappuram.

Cheruthoni town in Idukki, one of the worst-affected areas, faces the threat of flooding with rising water levels. Ranni town in Pathanamthitha has been inundated.

Earlier, the Central Water Commission issued an advisory stating the possibility of heavy release of water from Krishna Raja Sagara Dam and Kabini dam. The water is expected to reach the low-lying areas and Mettur Dam within the next the days

