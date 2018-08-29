Kerala's Kochi airport reopened on Wednesday after 14-day shutdown due to unprecedented floods in the state, causing massive destruction of life and property. The airport has suffered a loss of over Rs 200 crore.

Over 350 people have been killed due to rain-related incidents in Kerala and the state has suffered a loss of over Rs 20,000 crore. However, relief and rehabilitation process continued on Wednesday, with authorities aiming to bring the state back on track as over a million people are still living in relief camps.

On this occasion, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to congratulate officials and employees of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on making the airport functional in a short time.

Cochin International Airport in Kochi (COK), which was closed due to the floods, has commenced its operations. CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the officials and employees of CIAL on making the airport functional in a short time. #KeralaFloods — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 29, 2018

The flight operations at the airport were supposed to open on August 26, but after a meeting of officials, who expressed their concerns over the handling of manpower, the authorities decided to open the airport on August 29.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day tour of flood-affected areas of Kerala, on Tuesday asked all Congressmen in the state to help flood victims.

