As normal life remains affected in flood-hit Kerala region, the Southern Railway division has released the list of trains which have been cancelled, partially cancelled and those whose routes have been diverted. Kerala is witnessing one of the worst floods of the century as so far over 380 people have lost their lives while thousands are stranded in several districts. PM Modi earlier in the day conducted an aerial survey and announced an immediate relief of Rs 500 crore.

As Kerala continues to suffer from heavy rainfall and floods in of its several districts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit regions in the state. He also announced an immediate relief fund of Rs 500 crore for the state. The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs.50,000 to those seriously injured, from PM’s National Relief Funds. Speaking on Kerala floods, PM Modi said, “Centre is providing all possible assistance to Kerala. This includes financial assistance, providing food grains and medicines. We have asked the NHAI, NTPC, PGCIL to render all possible assistance and cater to basic infrastructure needs in the wake of the floods.”

The Prime Minister also said that NDRF teams, companies of BSF, CISF and RAF are deployed in the state for rescue and relief operations. The Air Force, Army, Navy and Coast Guard are assisting operations in different parts of Kerala. PM Modi added that rescuing those who are trapped remains the topmost priority.

Continuous rain in the state has severely affected the region and public transport services like trains, buses since several rail tracks and roads have been washed away by floods, here is the list of trains whose scheduled has been changed. The southern railway in its press release has said that due to heavy rains, land-slips, flash floods and closure of section between Shoranur –Kozhikkode in Palghat Division and Ernakulam–Kottayam–Kayamkulam section in Trivandrum Division, the following changes are made in the pattern of service:

Trains which have been partially cancelled

Train No. 16187 Karaikal – Ernakulam Jn Express that left on 17 .08.2018 will be terminated at Palakkad and is partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Palakkad. Train no 16188 JCO18.08.2018 will depart from Palakkad to the scheduled timings ie 01.40 hours on 19.08.2018. to Karaikal. Train no 22644 Patna –Ernakulam Express started on 16.08.2018, is partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Ernakulam. Train no 22607 JCO on 19.08.2018 is cancelled between Ernakulam and Coimbatore, will start from Coimbatore to Banaswadi. Train no 12223 Lokamanya Thilak Terminal to Ernakulam JCO 18.08.2018 will be terminated at Calicut, duly cancelled between Calicut – and Ernakulam. Train no 12224 Ernakulam- Lokamanya Thilak Terminal JCO 19.08.2014 will run from Calicut to Lokamanya Thilak Terminal as per scheduled timings duly cancelled services between Ernakulam – Calicut. Train no 12623 Chennai- Trivandrum Mail JCO 18.08.2018 will be terminated at Palakkad, partially cancelled between Palakkad- and Trivandrum. Train no 12624 Trivandrum – Chennai mail JCO 19.08.2018 will be run between Palakkad –Chennai partially cancelled between Trivandrum-Palakkad. Train no 22639 Chennai- Alleppey JCO 18.08.2018 will run up to Coimbatore Jn , partially cancelled between Coimbatore Jn and Alleppey. (Partial modification to bulletin No 32) Train no 22640 Alleppey _ Chennai JCO 19.08.2018 will run from Coimbatore Jn , as per scheduled timings partially cancelled between Alleppey – Coimbatore Jn. (Partial modification to bulletin No 32 ) Train no 12601 Chennai- Mangalore JCO 18.08.2018 is rescheduled to leave at 21.30 hours and will run up to Palakkad, partially cancelled between Palakkad- and Mangalore.

Trains which have been cancelled:

Train No. 56363 Nilambur – Ernakulam Passenger is cancelled on 18.08.2018.

Trains whose routes have been diverted:

Train no 16315 Bangalore – Kochuveli JCO 18.08.2018 is diverted via Erode K-arur, Madurai Dindigul and Tirunelveli. One Passenger Special will be run be run on 18.08.2018 between Ernakulam and Chennai Egmore, timings of which will be notified separately.

