As rains continue to lash various parts of Kerala, causing widespread destruction and badly affecting normal life in the state, the death toll, due to rain-related incidents like landslides and overflowing rivers, has crossed 100 mark. The authorities are on their toes as the meteorological department has predicted more rains in the state till Saturday. A red alert has been issued in all 14 districts of the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday headed an emergency to review the situation in the State. The state government has decided to shut down operations of Kochi Airport till August 26.
8:30 am | 5 units of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have reached Thiruvananthapuram this morning and deployed for rescue operations. 35 teams are expected to reach there today.
8: 00 am | Indian Coast Guard’s rescue and relief team from Vandiperiyar has been shifted to the flood-affected Manjumala village. The team has rescued 16 stranded people from the village. Food and dry ration has been distributed among them, the rescue operation is underway.
8: 00 am | Road clearing operations are underway in Chikkenduru near Madikeri after landslides in the region due to heavy rainfall.
6:37 am | Visuals of submerged Kochi Aiport which has been shut till August 26 due to incessant rains in the state.
5:00 am | Visuals of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) conducting rescue operations in the state. Around 1 lakh people are currently living in rescue camps.
3:40 am | Heavy rainfall continues to hamper the rescue operations. Army, Navy, Air Force and NDRF are involved in rescue operations across the state.
12: 27 am | According to ANI reports, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam scheduled to be conducted today in Kerala has been postponed due for continuous heavy rainfall, causing widespread damage.