As rains continue to lash various parts of Kerala, causing widespread destruction and badly affecting normal life in the state, the death toll, due to rain-related incidents like landslides and overflowing rivers, has crossed 100 mark. The authorities are on their toes as the meteorological department has predicted more rains in the state till Saturday. A red alert has been issued in all 14 districts of the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday headed an emergency to review the situation in the State. The state government has decided to shut down operations of Kochi Airport till August 26.

Kerala floods LIVE Updates:

8:30 am | 5 units of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have reached Thiruvananthapuram this morning and deployed for rescue operations. 35 teams are expected to reach there today.

8: 00 am | Indian Coast Guard’s rescue and relief team from Vandiperiyar has been shifted to the flood-affected Manjumala village. The team has rescued 16 stranded people from the village. Food and dry ration has been distributed among them, the rescue operation is underway.

Indian Coast Guard's rescue&relief team from Vandiperiyar has been shifted to the flood affected Manjumala village. The team has rescued 16 stranded people from the village. Food & dry ration has been distributed among them, rescue operation is underway. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/K42bszAiHT — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

8: 00 am | Road clearing operations are underway in Chikkenduru near Madikeri after landslides in the region due to heavy rainfall.

Landslide hit Chikkenduru near Madikeri after heavy rainfall hit the region. Road clearing operations underway. #Karnataka (16.08.18) pic.twitter.com/iAu8HbXiD0 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

6:37 am | Visuals of submerged Kochi Aiport which has been shut till August 26 due to incessant rains in the state.

#WATCH: Aerial visual of submerged Kochi airport due to incessant rains. The airport has been shut till August 18. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/0P3sNY2Jq1 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018

5:00 am | Visuals of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) conducting rescue operations in the state. Around 1 lakh people are currently living in rescue camps.

Visuals of rescue operations conducted by NDRF in flood-hit Alappuzha. #KeralaFloods (16.08.18) pic.twitter.com/O9SK0mfpmN — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Visuals of rescue operations conducted by NDRF in flood-hit Idukki. #KeralaFloods (16.08.18) pic.twitter.com/qTr3NDTO30 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

3:40 am | Heavy rainfall continues to hamper the rescue operations. Army, Navy, Air Force and NDRF are involved in rescue operations across the state.

Visuals of rescue operations from various parts of flood-hit Kochi. #KeralaFloods (16.08.18) pic.twitter.com/4WaHG0vxJN — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

12: 27 am | According to ANI reports, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam scheduled to be conducted today in Kerala has been postponed due for continuous heavy rainfall, causing widespread damage.

Railway Recruitment Board exam scheduled to be conducted today in #Kerala has been postponed. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/w2wsXqTEAq — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

