Kerala floods: Heavy rainfall continues to lash several districts in Kerala with the state government issuing red alert for 12 districts. At least 73 people have lost their lives and around 17,974 people who were stuck in flood-hit areas have been shifted from their respective places. Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations are still underway.

Indian Coast Guard has gone all out and has mobilised ten teams to assist District Disaster Management Authority

Kerala continues to battle with heavy rains on Thursday with many districts and villages submerged by floods. The state, facing the worst monsoon in its history, has witnessed at least 73 deaths due to flood-related incidents, with as many as 24 people losing their lives on August 15. As on Thursday, as many as 20 more people are feared to have lost their lives.

Flight operations from the Kochi airport continue to remain suspended with many trains being cancelled due to waterlogging of the tracks. Kochi metro services have also been suspended with the red alert being sounded in at 12 districts.

Earlier, the state had cancelled the Onam celebrations and transferred its fund towards relief and reconstruction. However, facing the unprecedented situation, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to PM Modi on the deteriorating flood conditions in the state. The Centre has assured to provide any assistance needed.

Here are the LIVE updates on Kerala floods

12:30 pm | Very serious situation is prevailing in the state as nearly all villages are flood affected. I had a telephonic conversation with PM, HM and Defence minister, they have offered all support. More helicopters to be deployed soon, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Very serious situation is prevailing in the state as nearly all villages are flood affected. I had a telephonic conversation with PM, HM and Defence minister, they have offered all support. More helicopters to be deployed soon: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/nFkLVNDSe6 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

12:00 pm | More Army teams are to be deployed from Trivandrum cantonment to help in rescue and relief operations across the state.

#KeralaFloods: Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans rescue senior citizens in flood affected Thrissur district's Arattupuzha village pic.twitter.com/99Pjz5gCAL — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

11:00 am | Indian Coast Guard has gone all out and has mobilised ten teams to assist District Disaster Management Authority today in evacuating the people from the worst affected and completely flooded areas of the district. Coast Guard Relief Team one each has been placed at Patanamthitta, Munanbam, Aranmula, Idukki, Ferok-Calicut, and Allepy Whereas two Relief Teams each has been dispatched for Aluva and Chengannur respectively . The teams are equipped with Gemini Boats for evacuating the stranded people specially the Women , Children and Senior citizens . The team continues to evacuate scores of people in distress to safer places every hour from these affected areas.

10:00 am |Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has held a conversation with Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami demanding his intervention to reduce the water level of Mullaperiyar Dam to 139 ft. The water level in Mullaperiyar Dam has reached 142 ft.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More