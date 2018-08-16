Kerala continues to battle with heavy rains on Thursday with many districts and villages submerged by floods. The state, facing the worst monsoon in its history, has witnessed at least 73 deaths due to flood-related incidents, with as many as 24 people losing their lives on August 15. As on Thursday, as many as 20 more people are feared to have lost their lives.
Flight operations from the Kochi airport continue to remain suspended with many trains being cancelled due to waterlogging of the tracks. Kochi metro services have also been suspended with the red alert being sounded in at 12 districts.
Earlier, the state had cancelled the Onam celebrations and transferred its fund towards relief and reconstruction. However, facing the unprecedented situation, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to PM Modi on the deteriorating flood conditions in the state. The Centre has assured to provide any assistance needed.
12:30 pm | Very serious situation is prevailing in the state as nearly all villages are flood affected. I had a telephonic conversation with PM, HM and Defence minister, they have offered all support. More helicopters to be deployed soon, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
12:00 pm | More Army teams are to be deployed from Trivandrum cantonment to help in rescue and relief operations across the state.
11:00 am | Indian Coast Guard has gone all out and has mobilised ten teams to assist District Disaster Management Authority today in evacuating the people from the worst affected and completely flooded areas of the district. Coast Guard Relief Team one each has been placed at Patanamthitta, Munanbam, Aranmula, Idukki, Ferok-Calicut, and Allepy Whereas two Relief Teams each has been dispatched for Aluva and Chengannur respectively . The teams are equipped with Gemini Boats for evacuating the stranded people specially the Women , Children and Senior citizens . The team continues to evacuate scores of people in distress to safer places every hour from these affected areas.
10:00 am |Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has held a conversation with Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami demanding his intervention to reduce the water level of Mullaperiyar Dam to 139 ft. The water level in Mullaperiyar Dam has reached 142 ft.