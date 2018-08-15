As heavy rainfall continue to lash several districts in Kerala, according to reports ex-Congress state president VM Sudheendran is also being evacuated from his residence at Trivandrum. Moreover, due to torrential rains, Trivandrum city is facing a severe water-logging problem. Meanwhile, At least 42 people have lost their lives so far in the flood-hit region in Kerala.

Concerned about the situation in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday evening, “Had a detailed discussion with Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the unfortunate flood situation in the state. Centre stands firmly with the people of Kerala and is ready to provide any assistance needed.”

Had a detailed discussion with Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the unfortunate flood situation in the state. Centre stands firmly with the people of Kerala and is ready to provide any assistance needed. @CMOKerala — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018

Meanwhile, rescue teams have already evacuated 17,974 people, who have been shifted to 117 relief camps in Ernakulam district. The Trivandrum city, which continues to receive heavy rainfall, is facing several water-logging problems.

Due to torrential rains in Kerala, several water-bodies are overflowing while many places are facing several water-logging problems. Take a look at these videos, showing the current situation in Kerala.

A red alert has been issued for 12-14 districts for next 24 hours warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Rescue team have also been alerted and asked to stay vigil in case any assistance is required due to torrential rains, which continues to batter the state in the past couple of days.

