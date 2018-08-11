Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas of Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram, to monitor the situation in the state. The death toll, following heavy floods and landslides, touched 29 since Wednesday. According to the CMO, over 50,000 people are living in relief camps.

As heavy rains continue to lash various parts of Kerala, worsening the flood situation in the state, the death toll has touched 29, following heavy floods and landslides. Rescue and search operations continued in the state on Saturday, with the red alert being issued in 9 districts of the southern state. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the flood-affected areas of Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram on Saturday to monitor the flood situation, along with Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in the Kerala Assembly. At present, over 50,000 people are living in relief camps.

For the first time in 40 years, all 5 gates of Idduki Dam in Kerala have been opened, which clearly depicts the situation emerged in the state following heavy rains.

Kerala floods LIVE Updates:

9:00 am | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit to the flood-affected areas of Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram has started.

8: 40 am | Latest visuals of swollen Periyar river.

Kerala: Latest visuals of Periyar river. 5 shutters of #IdukkiDam were opened yesterday. The water level of the dam, reported at 6 am today, is 2401.16 feet with its full reserve level being 2403 feet. pic.twitter.com/nyzyYDNxCa — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018

