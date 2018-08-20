After days of extremely heavy rainfall, the IMD has predicted no rains for next 4 days in the state. Armed Forces, NDRF and other concerned authorities are conducting rescue operations on a war footing. Kerala is witnessing unprecedented floods for past many days, causing widespread destruction of life and property.

Over 350 people have been killed so far due to flood-related incidents

Bringing a relief for Kerala after incessant rains, the red alert from all districts of the state was withdrawn on Sunday. Kerala is on its knees from past many days due to flood unprecedented floods causing widespread destruction. As per initial reports, the state has suffered a loss of over Rs 19,000 crore and over 350 people have been killed so far due to flood-related incidents. Donations pour in from all over the country and parts of the world as lakhs have become homeless. The authorities are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing.

The coastal state of India is witnessing incessant rains for two weeks which brought a dreadful situation in front of the state government. Chief Ministers of various states have offered financial aid to Pinarayi Vijayan. A statement issued by CMO Kerala on Sunday clearly depicts the grim situation on the ground. It said this flood is one of the worst floods in our country’s history.

Kerala floods LIVE updates:

6:30 am | Coverage of Kerala floods in international media.

Indian Air Force continues their search-and-rescue efforts in the southern India state of Kerala, where they have seen the worst flooding in a century, displacing some 800,000 people, according to officials. https://t.co/P5wcX0Sk5R pic.twitter.com/K5fLuivDMv — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2018

6:00 am | Watch: Video of a woman being airlifted by Indian Air Force from a flooded area of Ernakulam district of flood-hit Kerala.

#WATCH: A old woman being airlifted by Indian Air Force (IAF) from Ernakulam. She was later taken to Navy Hospital. (19.8.2018) #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/6NxOhgfeFD — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018

2:48 am | The authorities which are conducting rescue operations are still on their toes. Army, Navy, Air Forces, NDRF, fire department, police personnel and other concerned authorities are involved in rescue operations. See below visuals of rescue operations being carried out by Odisha fire service personnel in Kottayam on Sunday.

Kerala: Visuals of rescue operations carried out by Odisha fire service personnel in Kottayam. (19.8.2018) #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/WcM5WjUrZR — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018

2:10 am | Humanity still exists – clearly depicts these visuals from Kochi where people belonging to the Sikh community are serving langar (food) to flood victims. The food is being prepared inside Sri Guru Singh Sabha in hygienic conditions, said the coordinator. Various non-governmental organisations have come in support of flood victims.

People belonging to Sikh community in Kochi prepared food&provided it to relief camps. The coordinator said,"From last 3 days we are serving food to more than 1000 people. We're preparing food inside Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in hygienic conditions." (19.8.2018) #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/Ju7qU1gM1X — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018

12: 51 am | Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali has announced that he will donate his one month salary for the victims of Kerala floods.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali yesterday announced that he will donate his one month salary to #KeralaFloods relief. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/Ou5raMQ1TE — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018

