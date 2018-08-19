A red alert has been issued in most districts of Kerala after weather department predicted heavy rainfall, which continues to hamper rescue operations in the state. Armed Forces, NDRF, and other state authorities are carrying rescue operations on a war footing as the situation in the state due to unprecedented floods continues to remain grim.

As Kerala continues to be on its knees due to unprecedented floods in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surveyed the flood-affected areas of Kerala on Saturday and announced an emergency financial aid of Rs 500 crore. According to reports, over 3 lakh people have become homeless and more than 10,000 people have been rescued so far. The authorities are on their toes and Army, Navy and Air Force and NDRF are working round the clock and are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing to save lives.

The death toll due to flood-related incidents has crossed 350. According to claims made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala had suffered a loss of more Rs 19,000 crore due to unprecedented floods, causing widespread destruction in the state. A red alert has been issued for 11 districts after the weather department predicted heavy rainfall in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod.

Kerala floods LIVE Updates:

9:50 am | In a goodwill gesture, the IAS Officers Association of Andhra Pradesh has decided to contribute one day of its salary to members for Kerala floods.

The IAS Officers Association of Andhra Pradesh to contribute one day salary of its members for #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/5AeBA1GzO4 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018

8:40 am |

Anbodu Kochi member Girish S Pradeep says, 'we started helpline on August 16. We have 3 rescue numbers. Another member Saratha says, 'we are closely associated with District Collector's team. We take requirements of callers & cater the same to respected departments' pic.twitter.com/gTMy28Tn28 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018

7:55 am |

#KeralaFloods: Relief materials being loaded on board Naval Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Chetak helicopter & Naval Sea King helicopter at Naval Air Station INS Garuda in Kochi pic.twitter.com/t2hAtwZivj — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018

4:54 am |

240 fire service personnel have been sent from Odisha's Bhubaneswar to the flood-affected areas of Kerala by a special Air Force plane. #KeralaFloods (18.08.18) pic.twitter.com/sZnUrBd5h6 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More