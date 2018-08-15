Kerala floods 2018: As heavy rainfall continue to lash several districts in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places for next 24 hours. At least 42 people have lost their lives and around 17,974 people who were stuck in flood-hit areas have been shifted from their respective places. Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations are still underway.

Kerala floods: As heavy and incessant rain continues to lash the state, water logging, overflowing water bodies including rivers, dams, ponds have severely affected the normal life in several districts, villages in the state. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places. The alert is specifically for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Ernakulam Districts.

At least 42 people have lost their lives so far and around 17,974 people have been shifted to 117 relief camps in Ernakulam district due to heavy rainfall in the state while severe water-logging in parts of Trivandrum city following rainfall in the region has affected normal lives of the people.

Kerala floods LIVE updates

5:24 pm Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Pune Airport to Kerala for rescue operations. They have full-wave rectified (FWR) equipment and communication equipment with them.

4:45 pm As heavy rainfall continue to lash Kerala state, the Kochi airport has been shut till August 18, 2 pm. The MeT department has issued a warning for heavy to heavy rainfall in next 24 hours at many places.

4:30 pm Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the Centre for more relief fund and additional force to carry relief and rescue operations.

4:20 pm Since August 15 morning, 6 more people have lost their lives, 33 dams have opened their shutters and there is also a shortage of drinking water at several places in the flood-hit state. The MeT department has issued a red alert in 12 districts for the next 24 hours.

India Meteorological Department issues Red Alert in the entire state of Kerala. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/I4GqJMUrOS — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

More visuals from Kochi's Muppathadam; rescue and relief operations are underway in the flooded area. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/prCuaYDvNQ — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

Kochi: Rescue and relief operations underway for flood-affected victims in Muppathadam area. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/OTfHC0EVDk — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

Kerala: Parts of Palakkad flooded after gates of Malampuzha Dam were opened yesterday. (14 August) pic.twitter.com/AapfL5q6d9 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

