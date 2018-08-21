Rescue operations in flood-hit Kerala have intensified as authorities have shifted their focus on rehabilitation as water began receding from flood-affected areas. Around 250 people have been killed so far due to flood-related incidents. Over 1 million people have taken refuge in relief camps. Donations are pouring in from across the country for the victims of flood victims. Kerala floods LIVE updates.

The Telangana government has decided to provide 500 tonnes rice to flood-hit Kerala

As Kerala continues to battle floods, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday declared it a calamity of severe nature. The weather department’s prediction of no rains in coming 5 days has brought relief for people living in flood-affected people as water began receding from flood-affected areas. Commercial flight operations from Kochi Airport commenced from August 20, a boost for rescue operations in the state. Over 1 million people have taken refuge in relief camps.

Now the focus is on rehabilitation as Armed Forces, NDRF and other authorities continue to conduct rescue operations on a war footing. According to reports, around 250 people have been killed so far due to flood-related incidents. Donations are pouring in from across the country for the victims of flood victims. Over 17,000 houses have been damaged and authorities are now looking to continue the rebuilding process.

Meanwhile, flood-situation has worsened in Karnataka’s Kodagu as rescue operations were intensified by the authorities. The Telangana government has decided to provide 500 tonnes rice to flood-hit Kerala.

Kerala floods LIVE Updates:

9:00 am | Rescue operations on a war footing. Army, Navy, Airforce, NDRF and other authorities are on their toes to rescue people from flooded areas.

Indian Air Force's C-130J yesterday airlifted medical team consisting of 96 doctors led by Medical Education Minister of Maharashtra Girish Mahajan from Mumbai to Trivandrum. medical & relief supplies were lifted along with the medical team for flood-hit areas of #Kerela. pic.twitter.com/YPVg546o76 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2018

8:30 am | Madhya Pradesh Police has donated Rs. 1.31 crore to Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Further, all police personnel of MP will donate 1 day’s salary for the same purpose, said Madhya Pradesh DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla.

8:00 am | An all-party meeting has been called today at 4:00 pm on flood situation and rescue operations in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram.

4: 00 am | Tripura govt has announced to donate Rs 1 crore to Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

2:37 am | Members of Nagpur’s Keraleeya Samajam have cancelled their Onam celebration and are sending financial aid for flood-affected people in Kerala.

Maharashtra: Members of Nagpur's Keraleeya Samajam have cancelled their Onam celebration & are sending financial aid for flood affected people in Kerala. A member says,"items that were collected for Onam celebration in Nagpur will be sent to Kerala now. (21.8.2018) #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/pucTOyhhm2 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018

1:22 am | Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and all judges of Supreme Court had yesterday decided to contribute Rs 25,000 each for the State of Kerala voluntarily to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and all judges of Supreme Court had yesterday decided to contribute Rs 25,000 each for the State of Kerala voluntarily to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. #KeralaFloods (File pic) pic.twitter.com/3OzIBJNdX4 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018

1:03 am | Watch: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel of 27th Battalion carrying out relief works in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts in Kerala.

#WATCH: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel of 27th Battalion carrying out relief works in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts in Kerala. #KeralaFloods (20.8.2018) pic.twitter.com/71sdr3Rdkb — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018

