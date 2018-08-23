The Cochin International Airport Limited, which has suffered a loss of over Rs 200 floods due to massive floods, on Wednesday announced that fight operations from Kochi Airport will resume from August 29. Meanwhile, a war of words broke out between the central and Kerala government over Rs 700 crore offered by the UAE government. Kerala floods LIVE updates.

As donations pour in from across the country and world, the rehabilitation and relief operations for victims of Kerala floods is in full swing. The financial assistance by the UAE government has become bone of contention between the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and Narendra Modi government. The central government has claimed that it is against policy to take foreign aid for Kerala. Meanwhile, the Kerala government has asked Centre to go by 2016 National Disaster Management Plan to accept financial assistance offered by the UAE government.

In what could be a big relief for the flood-ravaged state, particularly travellers, flight operations from the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), which has suffered a loss of over Rs 200 crore, will resume from August 29.

Kerala floods LIVE Updates:

6:38 am | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he will visit the relief camps in several districts today. The primary objective of his visit is to review the functioning of relief camps.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will conduct today an in-person review of the functioning of relief camps. CM will visit the camps in Chengannur, Kozhencherry, Alappuzha, North Paravoor and Chalakudy. (File Pic) #KeralaFlood pic.twitter.com/SQGRnVUoTu — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2018

6:00 am | Kerala government has said that Centre can accept the financial assistance offered by the UAE government if it goes by the 2016 National Disaster Management Plan (NDMA).

