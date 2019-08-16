Death toll in Kerala has reached 104. The relief operations are underway in the state. Reports said around 36 people are still missing due to floods. The MeT has predicted heavy rainfall in the next few days.

Authorities have also sounded alert in northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod. As per officials, around 11,901 houses have been partially damaged and 1,115 houses have been fully damaged in the state. The government of Kerala has also announced a flood package of Rs 10,000 to all the flood-hit families. CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also announced to give Rs 4 lakh compensation to those whose houses had been fully damaged while fishermen would be given 35 kg free rice.

In Karnataka, the situation is similar to neighbouring Kerala, where 15 people are still missing. Relief operations across the state are in full swing. The officials have evacuated around 7 lakh people. As many as 1096 relief camps have been set up by the authorities across the state. Around 22 districts have been affected by the floods. Around 58,620 houses have been damaged.

CM BS Yediyurappa had announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh to those who have completely lost their houses and assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for those whose houses have been damaged. The state government had also announced to pay Rs. 5,000 per month to those staying in rental accommodation.

