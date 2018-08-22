Dubbing the Kerala floods as 'man-made disaster', Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also called for a judicial probe into the matter and a prosecution against those who were involved. Ramesh alleged that it is only the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government who is responsible for the worst floods ever faced by the state.

As the flood-hit Kerala begins to come back on track, the Opposition is all set with the string of hard queries for the Left government. Earlier in the day, leader of the opposition, Ramesh Chennithala took to his Twitter handle and asked Vijayan-led Kerala government that why all the 34 shutters of dams were released in one go? He further asked that whether the government has made any preparations before taking the step. In a scathing attack at the ruling government in Kerala, Ramesh alleged that it is only the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government who is responsible for the worst floods ever faced by the state.

Dubbing the Kerala floods as ‘man-made disaster’, the leader also called for a judicial probe into the matter and a prosecution against those who were involved. While referring to the opening of the Cheruthoni dam shutters in Idukki, he said that it would have been better if the government had released the water from the dams a couple of months ago.

"Why was the shutters of all the 34 dams released in one go?Was there any preparations before taking this step?Where is SDMA??? — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) August 22, 2018

He said that even the people have started asking the authorities to open the dam shutters when the water level rose to 2325 feet. He also claimed that the disaster would have been averted if the government had taken actions as per the instructions are given by the MeT department.

He also compared the situation with 2013 Kerala floods and said that the disaster was avoided at that time because of the Congress government that took appropriate actions as per the situation. Earlier in the month, Kerala Chief Minister called Kerala floods the worst ones and informed that over 350 people lost their lives during the devastation caused by Kerala floods.

Lakhs of people were also asked to leave their homes and now they have no place to come back. The entire country has been pouring in wishes and helps in the immediate recovery of the state.

