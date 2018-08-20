Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cancelled his trip to the United States for medical treatment on Sunday, August 19, and will instead conduct an all-party meeting to review the grave situation of the flood-affected state. The meeting will review the ongoing situation, which includes the rescue and relief work and will discuss the reconstruction challenges before the state.

In the wake of massive floods in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, August 19, called off his trip to the United States and will conduct an all-party meeting on Tuesday to view the situation of the inundated state, as reported by TOI. The meeting will review the ongoing situation, which includes the rescue and relief work and to discuss the reconstruction challenges before the state.

Vijayan was about to leave for the US, but he decided to postpone his journey. According to a report published by The Hindu, he is expected to undertake his journey after normalcy hits the flood-affected districts.

Since May 29, heavy rainfall and floods have claimed more than 350 lives in the state and over 3.53 lakh people are residing in relief cams. Kerala has received 264% of its average rainfall for August so far, said the India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

Meanwhile, as the state battles its worst flood in almost a century, Prime minister announced a donation of Rs 500 crore besides Rs 100 crore declared by Home Minister Rajnath Singh last week.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an aid of Rs 10 crore to the flood-ravaged state and also aid that all AAP MLAs and MPs will donate their one month salary.

