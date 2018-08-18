A 25-year-old pregnant woman was dramatically rescued by the Indian Navy from a flooded village of Aluva. The incident took place in Kerala's Ernakulam district, where the navy was summoned after Sajita went into labour. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the flood-hit state and announced an immediate aid of Rs 500 crore.

Following the incessant rains in Kerala, over 324 people have lost their lives till now and 2,22,139 were given shelter in about 1500 relief camps, a tweet by the CMO Kerala informed on Friday, August 18. Earlier on Thursday, August 17, over 58 rescue rescue and diving teams with Gemini boats were deployed all across Kerala. Till now, Operation Madad has rescued over lakhs of people and one among those was 25-year-old Sajita Jabeel. Surprisingly, it was not only Sajita whom the Indian Navy rescued from a flooded village in Aluva, but it also saved her newborn son during the rescue operation.

The incident took place in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, where the navy was summoned after Sajita went into labour. The rescue operation was not at all an easy one as Sajita with her water bag leaking was swinging mid-air after being pulled up with the help of a rope dropped down from the navy chopper. With great efforts, Indian Navy succeeded to pull up Sajitha and was rushed to INHS Sanjivani where she gave birth to her baby son.

A pregnant lady with water bag leaking has been airlifted and evacuated to Sanjivani. Doctor was lowered to assess the lady. Operation successful #OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaFloods2018 pic.twitter.com/bycGXEBV8q — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 17, 2018

Here they are! Mother & baby doing fine 🙂 Family sends thanks to the @IndianNavy crew. pic.twitter.com/QXsR6A7fK2 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 17, 2018

The young lady and her new born son both are doing fine. God Bless them pic.twitter.com/ysrh1DVUx6 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 17, 2018

Soon after the rescue operation, the video and images of the entire operation has been doing the rounds over the social media. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the flood-hit state and announced an immediate aid of Rs 500 crore. Besides this, the BJP-ruled state have also pitched in with extra aid. Congress president Rahul Gandhi also urged PM Modi to declare Kerala floods as national disaster.

As per reports, since its formation in 2006, it was the biggest ever rescue operation carried out by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Meanwhile, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has warned people of more heavy rains in the upcoming days.

