Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in a tweet this morning assured people of assistance at the earliest and also informed them of PM Modi's promise to provide all the possible aid to the people.

With the grim flood situation across the country, states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have been the worst-affected regions. The death toll in these states has only been going up and the state administration has been resorting to all the possible measures to help the distressed people. Chief Ministers have been taking aerial surveys to review the situation and regular food supplies have been airdropped to the people stuck in floodwaters. The NDRF, Navy and other personnel too have been continuing with the rescue operation.

As far as the situation in Kerala is concerned, the death toll has reached 27 and there are more casualties expected in the coming days. In Wayanad district, there has been heavy displacement as a total of 2,300 people have been shifted to rescue camps.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday phoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation in the district. He

He assured the people that all possible help will be offered to them, especially to the ones stuck in severely affected flood zones.

Rahul also told the people that PM Modi has also assured of assistance to combat the effects of the disaster.

