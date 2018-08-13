Heavy rainfall in Kerala continues to hamper the rescue operation in the state, worsening the flood-situation. Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the situation in the coastal state is unprecedented and grim. The death toll due to flood-related calamities has reached 37. At present, over 50,000 people are living in rescue camps.

As rains continue to pour in Kerala, worsening the flood-situation in the state, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited Kerala and conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas, along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. After the aerial survey, Rajnath Singh said the situation in the coastal state is very grim and unprecedented. He also announced 100 crore extra for immediate assistance for flood-affected areas. According to reports, the death toll due to floods and landslides in Kerala has reached 37.

At present, over 50,000 people are living in relief camps. Various parties, including Armed Forces – Army and Navy are involved in rescue operations across the state.

Kerala floods LIVE Updates:

9:00 am | The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state today. According to reports, more than 800 houses have been damaged in the flood-affected areas across the state.

#Kerala: Latest visuals from #IdukkiDam. Water level in the dam, recorded at 5 am today is 2397.94 feet. The Full Reservoir Level of the dam is 2403 feet. pic.twitter.com/8j78oI6uCX — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

8:17 am | CM Pinarayi seeks Centre aid

The Kerala government would submit the detailed proposal on impacts of disaster in the state. CM has urged the Union Government to sanction a special package within four week’s time for flood-affected areas in the state.

#IdukkiDam update: Water level in the dam, recorded at 5 am today is 2397.94 feet. The Full Reservoir Level of the dam is 2403 feet. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Mmotg0qJxd — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More