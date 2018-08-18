As Kerala continues to be on its knees due to unprecedented floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the flood-affected parts of the state on Saturday. The death toll due to flood-related incidents has reached 324. Moreover, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned people of heavy rains. At present, more than 3 lakh people are living in rescue camps.

As heavy rains continue to lash various parts of the state, causing widespread destruction, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned people of heavy rains. Rescue operations are on and most of the districts are under red alert. The death toll due to flood-related incidents has reached 324, said authorities on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the flood-hit Kerala on Saturday to take stock of flood-affected areas in the coastal state.

Calling the situation in Kerala unprecedented and grim, the state government has asked people to support authorities in rebuilding the lives of affected people. UAE leaders have decided to form an emergency panel to provide aid to Kerala. At present, more than 3 lakh people are living in rescue camps.

Kerala floods LIVE Updates:

8:47 am | The UAE authorities have decided to form a committee to help flood-hit areas of Kerala. Sheikh Khalifa has instructed the formation of a national emergency committee to provide assistance to the people affected.

United Arab Emirates(UAE) to form a committee to help flood-hit areas of Kerala. Sheikh Khalifa has instructed the formation of a national emergency committee to provide assistance to the people affected. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/97FVuX8Gdv — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

8:16 pm | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in the flood-hit state, arrived in Kerala after conducting an aerial survey in Thiruvananthapuram.

7:53 am | A video of NDRF and state police team evacuating stranded people from flood-affected areas in Kodagu of Kerala has surfaced on the internet, clearly depicting the grim situation in the state.

#WATCH Police and NDRF joint rescue operation in a flooded area of Kodagu. #KarnatakaFloods pic.twitter.com/fl8vVWbddH — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

7:25 am | Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of flood-affected areas in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala.

PM Narendra Modi leaves from Thiruvananthapuram for an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Kochi. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/CWdg2vzjwq — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More