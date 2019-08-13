Kerala flood: The situation in the state remains grim as the rescue team continuess shift people to relief camps. The state administration has also been put on high alert and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is closely monitoring the situation.

Kerala floods: The flood situation in Kerala doesn’t seem to normalise anytime soon as the death toll has only been mounting in the state with reports of the casualties and displaced people continuously doing rounds.

The latest update in the death toll suggests that over 83 people have lost their lives while around 53 have gone missing. For those who have survived through the heavy downpour, they are being treated in medical camps as at least 32 people have undertaken medical help due to injuries.

A total of 1,639 medical camps have been established for the survivors with over 2.51 lakh people taking shelter. The flood fury has displaced several people as they look out for their near ones amid reports of 58 people missing.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more rains for the next two days, though chief minister Pinari Vijayan has assured people that they will be shifted to the rescue centres at the earliest. The state administration has also been put on high alert including the red alert announced by the IMD in Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad.

The flight operations have also been suspended in the state, although airline services at Kochi international airport resumed on Sunday afternoon two days after it was shunned due to heavy waterlogging in the area.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited his constituency Wayanad to know about the whereabouts of affected as he visited the flood-hit regions in the area. He also phoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that people in his constituency were looked after.

