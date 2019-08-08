A red alert has been issued in four districts Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Idukki in Kerala after floods hit the state. The Chief Minister's office asked district collectors to take necessary precautions in affected areas like Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kannur,

Floods have wrecked in the South Indian state Kerala as Red alert has been issued in four districts of the state- Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Idukki, following heavy downpour along with landslides and gusty winds across the state.

The north-eastern part of Malappuram district, Nilambur town, and neighboring areas were swamped due to heavy rain since Wednesday night for the last three days. The entire Nilambut town is deluged with thousands of houses and shops being swamped. Water levels of the major rivers like Meenachal, Chaliyar, Manimala, Moovatupuzha, Valapattanam, Pamba and Iruvazjinjpuzha have risen to flood nearby areas.

The Chief Minister’s office instructed district collectors to take necessary precautions. Representatives of Police, Revenue, Fire, and NDRF has also been asked to evacuate people from the affected areas. A holiday has been announced for all educational institutes in northern districts like Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kannur, reports said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation in the state. A CMO release said, more NDRF teams requested to be sent in the affected areas. Already two teams are there as the rescue operations underway.

According to the official sources, a 50-year-old man in Attappadi, who was a tribal hamlet, has died after a tree fell on his house. Ten houses were completely destroyed due to strong winds and heavy downpour since Wednesday night.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App