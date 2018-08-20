A video of a pregnant lady being airlifted by Captain P Rajkumar from a roof-top in a flooded area of Kerala has surfaced on the internet. On 72nd Independence Day, Captain P Rajkumar was awarded Shaurya Chakra for his bravery during cyclone Ockhi. Kerala is witnessing unprecedented rains from past many days, causing widespread destruction of life and property.

You must have seen devasting pictures from flood-hit Kerala for past many days as the state is witnessing unprecedented floods, but a heartwarming video of a pregnant lady being airlifted has surfaced on the internet, winning million hearts. In the video, Shaurya Chakra Captain P Rajkumar, the pilot in command of a helicopter, can be seen airlifting a pregnant lady from the roof of a house in Kerala’s Aluva. However, this is not the first time that Captain P Rajkumar has won hearts of many as the real hero is conducting rescue operations on a war footing with his team since days in Kerala. Recently on the 72nd Independence Day, he was awarded Shaurya Chakra for his bravery during cyclone Ockhi.

Recently, in extremely challenging conditions, Captain P Rajkumar winched 20 people from a SeaKing 42B helicopter in flood-hit Kerala. The brave hero also conducted rescue operations during 2017 Ockhi cyclone which claimed lives of around 250 people.

Personnel of Armed Forces, NDRF and other authorities who are working round the clock to save lives are unsung heroes, bringing smiles to stranded people in rain-ravaged Kerala. Fighting against all odds, they are on their toes to secure stranded people from flooded areas.

In another story like this, residents of a locality in Kerala’s Kochi painted a thank you note on the roof of a house to express their gratitude for Naval Commander Vijay Varma who had rescued two women from the area on August 17.

Kerala is witnessing unprecedented rains from past many days, causing widespread destruction of life and property. Over 350 have been killed due to flood-related incidents like landslides. The state has suffered a loss of over Rs 19,000 crore due to floods.

