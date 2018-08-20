A 19-year-old boy in Kerala committed suicide after he found out that his Class XII certificates were destroyed due to the floods. The named Kailash and his parents, who hailed from Karanthur in Kozhikode district were moved to a relief camp 3 days ago after his house waterlogged in the floods.

As rainfall ceased for some time, Kailash returned home and was shocked to find that his documents were in tatters. Meanwhile, in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, a woman reportedly said that she had lost her Aadhaar card, Ration card and other necessary documents. The woman said all her documents have been lost and her relatives do not even exist.

While on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan cancelled his trip to the United States for medical treatment and said that we will conduct an all-party meet in order to review the situation of the state.

Since May 29, heavy rainfall and floods have killed over 350 people in the state and over 3.53 lakh people are residing in relief cams.

Kerala has received 264% of its average rainfall for August so far, said the India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

