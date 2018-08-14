As Kerala continues to reel under unprecedented floods due to heavy rains the state government has cancelled this year's Onam celebrations. The fund allotted for the celebrations will now be used in the relief and reconstruction process.

The state government has stepped up its efforts to mobilise financial assistance

Kerala continues to reel under unprecedented floods due to heavy rains and respite is nowhere to be seen. The Central Water Commission has issued an advisory stating the possibility of heavy release of water from Krishna Raja Sagara Dam and Kabini dam. The water is expected to reach the low-lying areas and Mettur Dam within the next 2 days.

Meanwhile, the state government has stepped up its efforts to mobilise financial assistance from various sources to take up reconstruction of damaged infrastructure including roads, bridges and buildings.

The state cabinet met on Tuesday and also decided to call off the state-sponsored Onam week celebrations and divert the allocation to the flood relief fund. The committee urged the government and public sector employees to donate two days wages to the fund.

A Cabinet sub-committee has been set up to oversee the relief and reconstruction efforts.

Meanwhile, the threat from Idduki hill district appeared to have been averted with the water in the dam receding to 2,397.58 feet. The current level does not pose any warning, an official revealed.

After the incessant rains, over 60,000 people have been displaced and rendered homeless and with the death toll rising to 39.

Water rolling down from upper reaches wrecked a large number of homes in these districts. Disturbing visuals of victims gathering utensils, cots and other belongings from the debris have emerged from almost all parts of the state.

The situation had gone from bad to worse after the 5 shutters of Cheruthoni dam, part of Idukki reservoir was opened after almost 3 decades.

The massive deluge has also wrecked the state’s travel and tourism industry and seriously impacted its plantation sector.

