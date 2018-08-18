The UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has extended help to the flood-ravaged state Kerala. As per the reports, UAE PM has ordered the authorities to form a team and help the flood-affected zone and people. Hundreds of people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced.

Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has extended hands of help to the flood-ravaged state Kerala on Saturday. In a tweet, Prime Minister of UAE said the state of Kerala in India has been huge floods, the most devastating in a century. More than hundred have been killed and thousands have been displaced. Ahead of Eid Al Adha, do not forget to extend a helping hand to our brothers in India.

Along with the Tweet Sheikh Mohammed shared pictures of the disaster and rescue work. Sheikh Mohammed further added that UAE and Indian community will unite to offer relief to the people who are affected by heavy rains. UAE PM also informed that he has ordered the authorities to form a committee to send immediate help.

The state of Kerala in India is currently witnessing huge floods, the most devastating in a century. Hundreds have been killed, hundreds of thousands have been displaced. Ahead of Eid Al Adha, do not forget to extend a helping hand to our brothers in India. pic.twitter.com/cHe4CWzrpO — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 17, 2018

In another tweet, UAE Prime Minister said that people of Kerala have always been and are part of our success story in the UAE. During the holy days of Eid, we have a special responsibility to help our brothers in India.

UAE and the Indian community will unite to offer relief to those affected. We have formed a committee to start immediately. We urge everyone to contribute generously towards this initiative. pic.twitter.com/7a4bHadWqa — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 17, 2018

The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE. We have a special responsibility to help and support those affected, especially during this holy and blessed days pic.twitter.com/ZGom5A6WRy — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 17, 2018

While many states including Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat and many other states have announced to help Kerala.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More