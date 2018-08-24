Amid the slugfest between the Centre and Kerala government, Ahmed Albanna, the UAE Ambassador to India on Friday said that no official announcement has been made by the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

In what could raise eyebrows of every citizen of the country, the UAE Ambassador to India, Ahmed Albanna on Friday reportedly said that Rs 700 crore grant amount is not final since the official announcement by the UAE is yet to be made. The development comes amid slugfest between the Centre and Kerala government over the acceptance of financial assistance offered by various countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Maldives and Thailand. European Union has also donated some amounted of money to Red Cross for the relief work of flood victims.

Amid controversy over foreign aid, the Pinarayi Vijayan government requested the Centre to go by 2016 National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP). Assuring the state government of more financial assistance, the Centre said announcements made earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Rs 500 crore and Home Minister of Rs 100 crore is only the advance assistance as more funds will be released after analysing the total damages as per laid down rules.

Earlier, a war of words broke out between the Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with the Pinarayi Vijayan government blaming the neighbouring state for unprecedented floods. In its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the Kerala government claimed that sudden release of water from Mullaperiyar dam by Tamil Nadu caused floods in the state, adding that Tamil Nadu government had ignored the state’s request to control the water flow of the dam.

Over 350 people have lost their lives due to flood-related incidents in the state and CMO Kerala has claimed that the state has suffered a loss of over Rs 20,000 crore. As water level continues to recede in the flood-ravaged state, more than 1 million are still living rescue camps.

