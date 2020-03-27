After Andhra Pradesh's initiative of setting up a volunteer network of about 2.5 lakh volunteers, Kerala follows the same plan and has decided to come up with a similar network of 2.36 lakh people who will be responsible for delivering services.

After a strong volunteer network of 2.5 lakh volunteers worked wonders for the state of Andhra Pradesh during phase one of their attempt to trace foreign returnees in the state, neighboring Kerala has also decided to set up a similar network of 2.36 lakh community volunteers to boost their local governance and delivery of services at the grassroot level.

With the help of the 2.5 lakh volunteers, AP was able to trace over 11000 foreign returnees along with ANMs and ASHA workers. This helped the state limit the number of positive cases to 11 and curb the spread of the deadly virus to an extent. AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy also mentioned during one of his press conferences that this network of volunteers will play an instrumental role in the delivery of essentials commodities and relief materials as well. On multiple occasions during these testing times, the CM also took the opportunity to thank each of these volunteers for the service that they are extended for the wellbeing of the state by putting their lives on the line.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan opened up about the volunteer network and revealed that they need huge manpower to deal with the emerging situation and facilitate various deliveries including food supply to the needy. So the government decided to form Community Volunteer Force in every local body.

Also Read: COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy sets up 4 critical care hospitals, assures strict action against violators

He further went onto say that any person above the age of 22 and below the age of 40 can register to join the force of volunteers. The state government has set up a portal ‘Sannadha’ in which anyone can register. The community volunteers will be issued ID cards and reimbursed travel expenses by local bodies.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App