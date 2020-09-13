Minister KT Jaleel has been facing criticism after Enforcement Directorate interrogated him over the gold smuggling case. Now, the minister took to his Facebook page to respond on the allegations levelled against him following the interrogation.

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel who is facing criticism from the opposition for concealing that he was questioned by Enforcement Directorate over the gold smuggling case said that he purposefully did not revealed the facts to those spreading rumours against him.

As both BJP and Congress are clamouring for his resignation, the Minister wrote on Facebook that read, “Every Dharma war was won by hiding what needs to be hidden and saying what needs to be told.

I am not interested to reveal facts to those who are peddling lies and rumours on daily basis against me.” Jaleel, who in an interview to ANI had earlier stated his position regarding the consignment containing Quran that arrived for UAE consulate and his role in it, said in the Facebook post that he purposefully did not reveal the actual position of the matter to media.“Many media outlets are spreading fake news and my aim was to expose the hollowness in those reports to the people. I have succeeded in doing it.

There is no point in getting irked for it,” said the Minister quoting an old Malayalam saying in the post.Meanwhile, both BJP and Congress leadership reiterated their demand that Jaleel should resign from the post. Leaders from both parties questioned as to why the minister misled the media by saying he was not questioned and used a private vehicle of another person to travel to ED office for facing interrogation.

