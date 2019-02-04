He was replying to a question by opposition Congress MLAs on how many women in the age group of 10-50 years had entered Lord Ayyappa shrine since September 28 verdict of the Supreme Court.

Kerala Assembly has been told that only two women of menstrual age had entered Sabarimala temple after Supreme Court abolished the old-age traditions on September 28, allowing entry of women of productive age into the Lord Ayyappa shrine. This comes days after Kerala government told the Supreme Court that over 51 women had entered the Sabarimala temple. In a written reply in the state Assembly, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said only two women had entered the Sabarimala temple citing a report by temple executive officer.

He was replying to a question by opposition Congress MLAs on how many women in the age group of 10-50 years had entered Lord Ayyappa shrine since September 28 verdict of the Supreme Court. On January 2, two women, Kanaka Durga and Bindu, both in their 40s, entered the historic temple that triggered a series of protests across Kerala.

Before the Supreme Court’s September 28 verdict, women of menstrual age were not allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple as the presiding deity of the shrine is perennial celibate.

