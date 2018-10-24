The Kerala High Court has sought directions from the state government on a petition filed by four women seeking police protection for entering Sabarimala temple. The case will be considered on October 29, Monday. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear a clutch of review petitions on November 13 seeking review of its September 28 judgement.

The Kerala High Court has sought directions from the state government on a petition filed by four women seeking police protection for entering Sabarimala temple. The case will be considered on October 29, Monday. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear a clutch of review petitions on November 13 seeking review of its September 28 judgement. The Supreme Court had allowed women of all ages including of menstruating age to enter into the Sabarimala temple, breaking centuries old-traditions.

The petitions have accused BJP and Congress of instigating violence and forming organisations to prevent entry women into Lord Ayyappa temple in defiance of an order by the Supreme Court. The petition was filed by PS Jalajamol, PS Jayamol and advocates AK Maya Krishnan and S Rekha. Several women tried to trek towards the temple but did not able to make it to the shrine amid violence by devotees.

However, no woman has been allowed to enter into the Lord Ayyappa temple by protestors. The Supreme Court had earlier refused to review its judgement. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday hit out at Tanthri family alluding to the 2006 controversy when a former head priest was nabbed with 2 women at a flat. The chief minister Sabarimala temple belongs to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and not to any individual entity or family.

On October 19, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury drew a parallel between the Sabarimala protests and the Babri Masjid demolition. He said the RSS was behind the unrest at the Sabarimala temple. The Lord Ayyappa temple was closed on Monday and the hilltop shrine will reopen for one-day celebration of Chithira Attathirunal on November 5.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More