Kerala medical student Hadiya returned to Kerala with her husband on Saturday, two days after their marriage was restored by the apex court, Hadiya has taken three days'leave from her college to visit the state. It is important to recall that Kerala HC had annulled Hadiya’s (formerly Akhila Ashokan) marriage to Shafin Jahan by calling it a matter of ‘Love Jihad’. Hadiya had however denied the charges and moved to SC in a bid to get released from the custody of her parents.

Following the restoration of her marriage to Shefn Jahan, Kerala medical student Hadiya returned to Kerala with her husband on Saturday. Upon their arrival, the couple visited Popular Front of India (PFI) headquarters at Kozhikode, and thanked the chairman for lending support to the duo in testing times. Speaking to media, Hadiya said that she had approached a few Islamic organisations asking for support but she did not receive any. “Some Islamic organisations criticised people who have helped us. All this fury is because I am a Muslim. After embracing Islam I approached a few Islamic organisations for their support. But no one helped me,” she said.

Her husband Shefin said that the couple would be in the state for three days during a course of which they will conduct a press conference and address all the queries of the media. It is important to recall that Kerala HC had annulled Hadiya’s (formerly Akhila Ashokan) marriage to Shafin Jahan by calling it a matter of ‘Love Jihad’. Hadiya had however denied the charges and moved to SC in a bid to get released from the custody of her parents. She had also urged the apex court to allow her to go with her husband.

ALSO READ: Hadiya case: SC sets aside Kerala HC’s order, restores marriage of medical student with Shafin Jahan

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had given major relief to the couple by reinstating their marriage. It also ordered the NIA to continue with its investigation, but not interfere with the marriage. During the hearing, the CJI added that he had never come across such a case before and said that they cannot go into the neurological aspect of the consent by a sound adult mind.

ALSO READ: Kerala love jihad: SC asks if High Court can quash marriage between two consenting adults

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App