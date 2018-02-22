The apex court, on Thursday, February 22 asked if the Kerala high court had the sole authority to annul a marriage between two consenting adults. The apex court is hearing the alleged Kerala love jihad case which involves the alleged religious conversion of a 25-year-old woman Hadiya. She had on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the top court that she is willingly converting to Islam and wants to live with her husband Shafin Jahan.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reiterated its question on Kerala High Court whether it has the authority to annul a marriage between two consenting adults. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, asked: “Can there be a roving inquiry into the matrimonial relationship between two consenting adults to find if there was no consent.” The apex court is hearing the alleged Kerala love jihad case which involves the alleged religious conversion of a 25-year-old woman Hadiya. Hadiya has in the past developments embraced Islam and married on her own free will. Court further stated, “Marriage and investigation are two different things. As far as marriage is concerned, it does not warrant an investigation. The investigation has nothing to do with it. You can investigate any other thing.”

Hadiya, the 25-year-old woman who gained limelight after an alleged ‘love jihad’ controversy, had on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the top court that she is willingly converting to Islam and wants to live with her husband Shafin Jahan. In an affidavit filed in the apex court, Hadiya, also claimed that her father appears to be “under the influence” of certain people, who are “trying to use him” The matter had come to light when Shafin Jahan, Hadiya’s husband had challenged the Kerala High Court’s order annulling his marriage with Hadiya and sending her to her parents’ custody

In November 2017, the apex court had freed Hadiya from her parent’s custody and sent her to college to continue with her studies, at that juncture as well she wanted to live with her husband. The 25-year-old woman also submitted that she suffered after the Kerala High Court ordered her to stay in a hostel, and later at her parents’ home. She also stated that she wants to “continue to live as the wife of my beloved husband Mr. Shafin Jahan.

