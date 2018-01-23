Reacting on the Kerala love jihad case, the Supreme Court on Monday said that NIA can't go into the marital status of Hadiya and Shafin Jahan. The bench comprising of three judges observed the National Investigative Agency cannot go into marital status of Hadiya, after saying that she is an adult. The bench headed by Chief Justice Depak Misra said an adult woman can’t be forced to live with her husband and only she has the right to decide on her choices.

In the ruling passed by the Supreme Court in the infamous love-jihad matter, the apex court said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) can continue with their investigations in the alleged love jihad case of Kerala. However, in the ruling passed, the court further added that the NIA cannot investigate in the marriage status of the man and the woman. The ruling was passed by a bench of judges headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Tuesday. The ruling by the bench came in after the NIA told the court that it had made progress in the investigation. The NIA had conducted the investigations in Hadiya case following a nod by the Supreme Court.

Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for Shafin Jahan, asked for an investigation but under the supervision of a retired judge. Supreme Court observed that NIA probe will have no bearing in deciding the aspects of her legitimacy of marriage of Hadiya and Shafin Jahan which was annulled by HC. Commenting on the matter, A Raghunath, one of the counsels of Hadiya’s father said, “We expect the NIA to file a report & the court to permit the girl to continue her studies. We are happy that she is safe. Let’s see what happens”

Commenting on the matter, a bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said, “We are not concerned with it (probe). Whether you carry on your investigation or arrest someone, we are not concerned”. The bench also told the NIA that it cannot investigate the marital status. The bench said, “You can investigate it but you cannot investigate their marital status”. In the ruling passed, the Supreme Court said that Hadiya, the alleged victim of love-jihad, had come before the court and had stated that she married Shafin Jahan of her own.

On Monday’s ruling, the bench said that it would also be examining if the verdict given out by the Kerala High Court in the alleged love-jihad case was correct in annulling Hadiya and Shafin’s marriage. The ruling came in while the court was hearing a Habeas Corpus petition. The bench said, “We are only concerned with the choice of an adult to marry someone”. The matter will next be heard on February 22.