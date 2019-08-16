Police has arrested a man in Kerala under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 for giving triple talaq to his wife.

Days after Parliament passed the Triple Talaq criminalization bill, a man was held in Kerala over the instant divorce allegations on Friday. The reports say Kozhikode police arrested a 30-years-old man, identified as EK Ussam, who allegedly divorced his wife by saying the word “talaq” (divorce) thrice. The police has filed the case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. He was produced before a court in Thamarassery. This is reportedly the first arrest for violating the Triple Talaq norms, the bill was passed last month in both the Houses by thumping majority.

A Mukkam police official, who is handling the case, told the media that an arrest warrant was issued by the court last weak after his wife petitioned had filed the plea in court. Currently, the accused is out on bail, reports said.

Anwar Sadique, woman’s lawyer who filed the case, said the couple went to abroad a few months ago and there, he started abusing and assaulting her. They came back to India on August 1 and man gave triple talaq to his wife and now he is married to another woman. The lawyer added that woman’s gold is still with the man and he hasn’t given her any of her rights in the property.

About 2 weeks ago, the triple talaq criminalization bill was passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with a thumping mandate. The bill was tabled by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, which termed instant triple talaq illegal and a crime in India.

