A Kerala ashram founded by Sandeepananda Giri, a preacher who had backed the Supreme Court verdict of lifting the ban on entry of women to Sabarimala Temple, was attacked by unidentified people on Saturday morning. During the attack, two cars and a bike were set ablaze by the accused. Reports suggest that the attack was carried out the people who had been protesting against the Supreme Court verdict. Commenting on the attack, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the physical attacks are taking place as some people are unable to deal ideologically. He asserted that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. He added that Sandeepananda Giri’s ashram was attacked by those who were opposing his activities and his support to women’s entry to the famous Kerala temple.

The following development surfaces after the Kerala Police DGP said that they have registered more than 450 cases and had arrested around 200 people in respect to Sabarimala protests. The attack took place at around 2:30 am at Giri’s Sc0ol of Bhagavad Gita located in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. As per reports, soon after the attack took place, the Kerala Police rushed to the spot and registered a case under relevant sections. Police have reportedly formed special teams to nab the accused involved in the attack.

Taking cognizance of the media reports, CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack and claimed that the accused will be punished. Meanwhile, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac stated that the following attack was an attempt to murder the Kerala preacher. He added that the attack took place where Swami and some other people were living. he added that the fire was started in such a way that could engulf the entire building.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More