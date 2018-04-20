A self-taught Kerala artist, Durga Malathi who made a painting to show her outrage against the brutal rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua has filed a complaint with the police claiming her house was pelted with stones on Thursday. She also alleged to have received several death threats on the social media platform. The local authorities have registered a case against the attackers and have tightened security around the artist’s house located in Pattambi.

A group of unidentified men pelted stones at Kerala artist Durga Malathi’s house on Thursday night for venting her anger and outrage through a painting against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. Reportedly, a vehicle parked near her house was also attacked by the mob. The local police have registered a case against the attackers and have tightened security around the artist’s house located in Pattambi.

Malathi, who is a school teacher, has been facing immense criticism on social media for her art piece depicting the victim’s bleeding representation on a male sexual organ with Tripundra which is 3 horizontal lines made with sacred ash. The BJP flag flies on the head of the organ. Notably, Malathi has made similar painting with the same characteristics in the past as well.

Logging onto Facebook, Malathi wrote, “What wrong have I done? I painted pictures of the men who raped a small child. I had to undergo the ignominy of repeating several times through posts and Facebook live that the paintings were not against any religion. I constantly have to remind myself that I live in a democratic country. If I don’t get justice, I will have to believe that democracy was a big lie.” The post was originally written in Malayalam.

Moreover, in another post, Malathi clarified that she didn’t have any intention to hurt the sentiments of any religious group with her drawings and that she merely reacted to the brutal incident.

This is not the first time that such creative outpourings by artists have come under attack. Recently at the Jaipur Art Summit, a fringe group vandalised paintings and thrashed one of the painters for showcasing a semi-nude painting at the event.

