On Sunday morning, the Kerala police recovered a dead body of a nun from a well present at Mount Tabor convent in Kerala. The deceased Kerala nun was later identified as a 55-year-old teacher at St. Stephens School in Pathanapuram. As per reports, the school is located some 80 kilometres from Kerala capital, Thiruvananthapuram. The dead body of the nun was found after some workers at Mount Tabor Convent found some blood stains near the well. After the workers went to the well, they found the body of the floating body of the nun and alerted the local police about the incident.

During primary investigations, the nun was identified as Susan who had been teaching at St. Stephens School from past 12 years. According to current reports, the body of the nun has been sent for medical examination and the results of the same are still awaited.

The St. Stephens School and the Convent were reportedly being run by Kottayam-headquartered Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church. According to a report by IANS, special teams have been formed to probe the matter. The cause behind the death of the Kerala nun still remains unknown.

#Kerala: A 55-year-old nun found dead inside a well in Mount Tabor Dayara Convent in Kollam's Pathanapuram. Police at the spot. pic.twitter.com/FXCtRae4mi — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018

Further disclosing the incident, Kollam Rural SP Ashokan told The News Minute that the Kerala nun was taking treatment for an illness from past several years. he added that she had gone to the doctor yesterday for her regular consultation.

Talking to other nuns present it was revealed that the deceased nun was depressed over her sickness. The other nuns at the convent claimed that they had seen the nun at 8 am before her body was found inside the well.

