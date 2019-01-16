Kerala nun rape case: A notice has been served to four Kerala nurses, who have been raising their voice against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal who is accused of sexual assault, to obey their transfer orders by the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation. The reports claim that the notice was signed by Superior General of the Jalandhar-based Missionaries of Jesus Congregation.

In the Kerala nun rape case, the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation has issued a notice to four nurses, who have been raising their voice against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal who is accused of sexual assault, to obey their transfer orders. The transfer orders were sent to the Kerala nuns in March 2018, after they had levelled the allegations of sexual assault. The notice from Missionaries of Jesus Congregation to one of the nuns reads that once again, its a decisive appeal to you to join the Chemiyari community without any further delay and take the charge of the responsibility. The reports claim that the notice was signed by Superior General of the Jalandhar-based Missionaries of Jesus Congregation.

The reports say that the nuns have been asked to join convents in Jharkhand, Punjab, Kannur and Bihar. Talking to the media, a victim nun dropped a hint to stay back in the Karuvilangad convent. The nun said that the notice is like a disciplinary action and they are preparing a reply to the mother general. She added that this it is an attempt to attack the case and the survivor nuns.

