In the police complaint, the Kerala nun claimed that in the span of two years, she was raped 13 times by the Bishop

Coming out as a fresh development in the Kerala nun rape case, acting on the complaint filed by the nun the police have charged the accused Bishop with rape and intimidation. The investigating police have charged Bishop Franco Mulakkal under Section 342, 376, 377 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The following development comes to light just a few days after Kerala high court refused to order the arrest of the accused Bishop. The following order acted as a huge setback for those demanding strict action against the bishop for raping Kerala nun.

Earlier on Wednesday, victim’s brother claimed that he was approached by Bishop’s relatives and two Priest who had offered him a bribe of Rs 5 crore to withdraw the complaint that mentions Bishop’s name.

In the complaint filed against the Bishop, the 44-year-old nun stated that she was sexually abused by Franco Mullakkal from 2014 to 2016. Earlier, irked over the delay in action by the police against the accused Bishop, some nuns staged a protest and demanded an immediate action against the accused.

The protesting nun had alleged that the authorities were delaying their probe against the Bishop because he has a connection with higher authority. Previously, the accused Bishop refuted the allegations and said that the claims levelled by the nun were not true.

Later, Kerala MLA PC George came out in support of the accused Bishop. Hitting out at the victim, George said that she enjoyed it 12 times but the 13th time it became a rape.

